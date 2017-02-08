News roundup: Trump tees up at golf club in Florida

Trump tees up at golf club in Florida. Chaffetz urges Trump to rescind Bears Ears. Jury awaits start of Swallow trial.

It was more than five months into his presidency before George W. Bush went on his first golf outing as commander in chief. Barack Obama didn’t last quite as long. Four months into his first term, he took a swing. For President Donald Trump? Two weeks. On Saturday and Sunday, Trump spent eight hours at his golf club in Florida — and he’ll tee up again this weekend for a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. [Politico]

Topping the news: Rep. Jason Chaffetz spoke with President Donald Trump and urged him to rescind Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

-> Seven men and five women will serve as the jury in the trial against former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Patagonia announced its withdrawal from the Outdoor Retailer Show over Utah leaders’ stance on Bears Ears National Monument. [Trib] [APviaKUTV]

-> Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes responded to Patagonia’s departure, saying no group or industry should think it can dictate public policy. [DNews] [Fox13] (More news from the Legislature below)

Tweets of the day: From @brianbeutler: "Senate rules apparently prohibit senators from quoting former senators disparaging former nominees if the former nominees are now senators."

-> From @PubliusDB: "Favorite # UTLeg bingo square? ‘I did a quick internet search this morning...’"

-> From @BenBHorsley: "I am not going to lie…I have no idea what time it would be if we lost daylight savings. The whole thing confuses me…"

In other news: Salt Lake City filmmaker Cole Webley — who directed the controversial commercial that aired during Super Bowl 51 showing a Mexican woman and her daughter making their way to the U.S. border — said he hopes the ad "inspires a more empathetic view" of immigrants. [Trib]

-> Two Utah business leaders wrote a letter to lawmakers to express concern about Trump’s trade and immigration executive orders and the impact they could have on jobs and the global marketplace. [Trib]

-> Law professors from the University of Utah and Brigham Young University signed a motion seeking to support a lawsuit against Trump’s edict banning or limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. [Trib]

-> The LDS Church announced the creation of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, a global initiative to expand the faith’s online education efforts. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> At his State of the County address, SL Co. Mayor Ben McAdams said the Justice Reinvestment Initiative should be scrapped if drug treatment isn’t offered as an alternative to jail as was initially intended. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Pat Bagley weighs in on what newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is driving at in her cabinet post. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke takes on the Utah Republican Party for refusing to give up the fight against SB54 that would enable candidates to gather signatures to bypass the party nominating convention. [Trib]

-> Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urged Utahns to donate a portion of their state income tax refund to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund to assist people experiencing homelessness. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Salt Lake City’s six golf courses are on track to end the fiscal year with a $1 million deficit. [Trib] [DNews]

-> A $51 million construction project on Bluff Street in St. George is causing some local businesses to relocate. [KUTV]

-> The Solar Foundation released a new census report showing that Utah’s solar industry grew 65 percent from 2015 to 2016, adding jobs at more than twice the national rate. [DNews]

From the Hill: The Our Schools Now ballot initiative would increase the income tax rate less than 1 percent, but it would increase the amount an income earner owes the state each year by 17.5 percent — a distinction that may change the number of Utahns who support the bill. [Trib]

-> Legislators approved a series of bare-bones spending bills as part of an initiative designed to prevent the government shutdowns that sometimes occur when lawmakers can’t agree on spending. [Trib]

-> The House voted to advance a bill to the Senate that would allow expanded research into medical uses of marijuana. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Doctors in the House struck a compromise on a bill that will now encourage rather than require health-insurance companies to adopt policies to help prevent opiate overdoses and addiction. [Trib]

-> Democrats warned that a bill barring doctors from using telemedicine — a practice in which doctors use images and webcams to consult with patients — to prescribe abortion-inducing medication will likely be challenged in court. [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> Proponents of a bill that would require animal shelters to use lethal injection for euthanasia rather than gas chambers say the method "is less costly, quicker and more humane." [Trib] [DNews]

-> The House voted unanimously in favor of a former teacher’s legislation that would provide protections for teachers from abuse at the hands of students and parents. [Trib]

-> The Senate approved legislation that would send more money to the state’s poorest school districts. [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> "Miley’s bill," which would require the names of felony child abuse offenders to be included on a Utah registry for at least 10 years and up to a lifetime, is headed to the full House for consideration. [Trib]

-> Lawmakers advanced a bill offering individuals leaving polygamous relationships the chance to avoid prosecution. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The Utah Division of Water Quality seeks $123,000 from the general fund to hire a pair of part-time employees to monitor the state’s reservoirs and lakes that are at risk for future harmful algal blooms. [DNews]

-> The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources requested $800,000 to help with its emergency deer feeding operations after the state’s harsh winter. [DNews]

-> Southern Utah’s judiciaries are facing heavy caseloads and longer trial wait times because of a judge shortage, so state legislators are working to pass a bill that would add another person to the bench. [KUTV]

-> A resolution that would have asked voters whether Utah should be exempt from daylight saving time failed in committee. [DNews]

-> A bill that would have changed sex education in Utah schools failed along party lines in the House Education Committee. [Trib] [APviaDNews] [ABC4] [Fox13]

Nationally: The Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as secretary of education with a historic tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence. [NYTimes] [CNN] [ABCNews] [NPR]

-> The Senate voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren from speaking on the floor, saying she was in violation of Senate rules for her comments about Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general. [Politico] [NYTimes] [TheHill]

-> Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on CNN to debate the future of the Affordable Care Act. [CNN] [TheHill] [WaTimes]

-> The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers informed Congress that it will grant permission to complete the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, despite protests from Native Americans and environmental activists. [WaPost] [BBCNews] [CNN]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz works out of his district office and chats with representatives from the Rural Water Association and the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace.

works out of his district office and chats with representatives from the Rural Water Association and the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace. Rep. Mia Love attends a legislative meeting with staff and speaks with constituents.

attends a legislative meeting with staff and speaks with constituents. Gov. Gary Herbert meets throughout the day with minority leadership, legislators, staff and Attorney General Sean Reyes. He later greets rural high school seniors and attends a GOED legislative dinner.

meets throughout the day with minority leadership, legislators, staff and Attorney General Sean Reyes. He later greets rural high school seniors and attends a GOED legislative dinner. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox talks with minority leadership, greets the Boys and Girls Club youth of the year and interviews with Utah Policy. He later welcomes the Snow Youth Leadership Conference, speaks on the Doug Wright Show, chats with the media, meets with majority leadership and attends a homeless coordinating committee. In the evening, he attends a GOED legislative dinner.

talks with minority leadership, greets the Boys and Girls Club youth of the year and interviews with Utah Policy. He later welcomes the Snow Youth Leadership Conference, speaks on the Doug Wright Show, chats with the media, meets with majority leadership and attends a homeless coordinating committee. In the evening, he attends a GOED legislative dinner. State Auditor John Dougall heads to the Salt Lake Community College audit subcommittee meeting, visits with management for the School and Institutional Trust Funds Office and attends the House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee. Later, he meets with various legislators and members of the public.

heads to the Salt Lake Community College audit subcommittee meeting, visits with management for the School and Institutional Trust Funds Office and attends the House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee. Later, he meets with various legislators and members of the public. SL Co. Mayor Ben McAdams heads to a Criminal Justice Advisory Committee meeting and a Salt Lake County bicycle advisory meeting.

heads to a Criminal Justice Advisory Committee meeting and a Salt Lake County bicycle advisory meeting. President Donald Trump speaks at the MCCA winter conference, receives his daily intelligence briefing and participates in a legislative affairs strategy session.

-- Courtney Tanner and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/CourtneyLTanner and Twitter.com/tstevens95