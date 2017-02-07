News roundup: Refugees rush to arrive in Utah while temporary stay on Trump’s order is in place

Refugees rush to arrive in Utah while temporary stay on Trump’s order is in place. The Outdoor Retailer Show considers leaving Salt Lake City. Lee backs Trump’s authority for immigration ban.

Happy Tuesday. When Melissa McCarthy lampooned Press Secretary Sean Spicer as a caricature who chomps loads of gum and belligerently bullies reporters, it left many viewers in a fit of laughter — but not inside the White House. The Saturday Night Live sketch apparently rattled the administration. And though Spicer jokingly acknowledged that McCarthy "needs to slow down on the gum chewing," President Donald Trump, who has been obsessed with TV appearances and media portrayals, remained uncharacteristically quiet about the episode. "Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak," said one donor. [Politico]

Topping the news: Organizers of the Outdoor Retailer Show, which has been held in Salt Lake City for two decades, are considering moving the event to another state in protest of Utah’s public land policies. [Trib] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Two Iraqi refugees and one Somali refugee are set to arrive in Salt Lake City this week if the temporary stay on President Donald Trump’s immigration ban remains in place. [Trib] [APviaDNews] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Mike Lee said during an online town-hall meeting that Trump’s executive order on immigration could be "implemented in a manner that is completely constitutional." [Trib]

-> House Majority Leader Brad Wilson says writing the legislation that would modernize Utah’s alcohol laws and erase the "Zion Curtain" is taking longer than expected and has grown to around 150 pages because of its complexity. [Trib] (More Legislature news below)

Tweets of the day: From @RobertGehrke: "I’ll pay money if someone slow jams comments on @RepBrianKing’s sex ed bill. This hearing is short on mood lighting & smooth tunes."

-> From @BjaminWood: "60 minutes and we haven’t even gotten to public debate on the *first* bill. I live here now."

-> From @peterjhasson: "Trump is trying to delegitimize the sacred role of the press in a free countr--HEY CLICK ON THIS STORY ABOUT WHETHER TRUMP WEARS A BATHROBE"

Happy Birthday: To state Rep. Brad Daw.

In other news: The jury selection is underway for former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s trial — four years after public corruption allegations first surfaced. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Bountiful City’s plan to redevelop a historic district and demolish a 112-year-old school has some residents upset that the city didn’t ask for voter approval. [KUTV]

-> Granite School District is seeking a long-term plan to replace and renovate its aging schools — 44 of which are more than 50 years old. [DNews]

-> Old pavement and cold weather are creating pothole problems for citizens in Northern Utah, where Park City officials say they have repaired more than 100 potholes in the last five days. [Fox13]

-> Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and New York Times bestselling author J.D. Vance will discuss politics and poverty on Thursday at Weber State University. [DNews]

-> Paul Rolly responds to criticism of a Salt Lake Tribune editorial from The Deseret News. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke speaks against a bill he says would threaten Utah’s already limited judicial diversity. [Trib]

From the Hill: As Utah’s Legislature attempts to reduce homelessness, state officials asked budget writers to give the issue top funding priority — a sharp contrast to the requests from city residents asking them to block funds for the proposed Simpson Ave. shelter in Sugar House. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [ABC4]

-> "Leave your baggage in the ‘70s, and join me," said Sen. Jim Dabakis, announcing his intentions to revive a 40-year-old proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of gender and sex. [Trib] [DNews] [APviaKUTV]

-> A Utah democrat apologized to the University of Utah and its athletic director for a "preposterous" audit ordered by lawmakers he said was "done for a foolish reason as punishment." [Trib] [DNews]

-> The U.’s $50 million request to replace its hospital and build new medical facilities drew concerns from lawmakers that the construction plans would not boost class sizes to help with the state’s physician shortage. [Trib]

-> After a four-hour debate about sex abuse prevention and sex education, lawmakers chose not to pass legislation regarding either issue. [KUTV]

-> Utah senators unanimously advanced a bill that would help fund the state’s poorest school districts. [Trib]

-> Rep. Brian Shiozawa, an emergency room doctor, wants to mandate motorcycle helmets until age 21. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Utah Senate Budget Chairman Jerry Stevenson warned lawmakers that they shouldn’t count on having more money to spend in this year’s Legislature. [DNews]

-> A Utah senator says he will wait to take a bill that would redefine Utah’s definition of hate crimes to committee until he can secure the votes he needs for the legislation to pass through the Senate. [ABC4]

-> A new bill would create a process for removal of public officials from office who are no longer able to perform their duties because of physical or mental health issues. [DNews]

-> The Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a request next week from the Utah Department of Corrections for $5.8 million in annual funding to raise wages. [DNews]

Nationally: Short one more opponent of President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, Democrats vowed to spend the last 24 hours before her confirmation vote reiterating their opposition and hoping to sway another Republican. [NPR] [CBSNews] [NYTimes] [WaPost]

-> A federal court will hear arguments on whether to restore Trump’s executive order barring immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. [NYTimes] [TIME] [NPR] [TheHill]

-> After Trump said there were terrorist attacks "not even being reported" by the media, press secretary Sean Spicer released a list of 78 such events the administration considered undercovered — including the attacks in Paris and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. [WaPost]

-> During his trip to Britain this year, Trump may not be invited to address Parliament after the speaker of the House of Commons denounced the U.S. president’s appearance on grounds of "opposition to racism and sexism." [CNN] [NBCNews] [NYTimes] [BBC]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz chairs a postal reform hearing for the Oversight Committee, attends a judiciary business meeting, meets with President Donald Trump and returns to Utah.

chairs a postal reform hearing for the Oversight Committee, attends a judiciary business meeting, meets with President Donald Trump and returns to Utah. Rep. Chris Stewart participates in meetings with the House GOP conference, the House Intelligence Committee and a Republican study committee before speaking with the Utah National Guard. Later, he meets with Operation Underground Railroad, attends an appropriations meeting, votes and sits in on a Congressional Western Caucus meeting.

participates in meetings with the House GOP conference, the House Intelligence Committee and a Republican study committee before speaking with the Utah National Guard. Later, he meets with Operation Underground Railroad, attends an appropriations meeting, votes and sits in on a Congressional Western Caucus meeting. Rep. Mia Love heads to a GOP conference, attends a Financial Services Committee markup and chats with constituents and House leadership.

heads to a GOP conference, attends a Financial Services Committee markup and chats with constituents and House leadership. Gov. Gary Herbert attends the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund kickoff event, hosts Southern Utah University and Sky View High School students and meets with lawmakers and legislative leadership. In the evening, he attends a town-hall meeting with Sen. Ann Millner at Weber State University.

attends the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund kickoff event, hosts Southern Utah University and Sky View High School students and meets with lawmakers and legislative leadership. In the evening, he attends a town-hall meeting with Sen. Ann Millner at Weber State University. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox meets with staff, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Chamber West Leadership Institute before greeting Davis County delegates. Later, he talks with the board of the Gun Violence Prevention Center and with legislative leadership.

meets with staff, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Chamber West Leadership Institute before greeting Davis County delegates. Later, he talks with the board of the Gun Violence Prevention Center and with legislative leadership. State Auditor John Dougall interviews a potential job candidate, speaks at a delegate luncheon and meets with various legislators.

interviews a potential job candidate, speaks at a delegate luncheon and meets with various legislators. SL Co. Mayor Ben McAdams delivers remarks at the State of the County address and attends a county council meeting.

delivers remarks at the State of the County address and attends a county council meeting. President Donald Trump receives his daily intelligence briefing and holds listening sessions with county sheriffs and Veteran’s Affairs. He then meets with Rep. Jason Chaffetz, speaks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and hosts young officers from the Green Berets Qualification Course.

