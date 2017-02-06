News roundup: Voter sends Hatch’s office a pizza after reaching full voicemail box

Voter sends Hatch’s office a pizza after reaching full voicemail box. Utahns rally for refugees at the Capitol. Chaffetz considers physical fitness evaluations for presidential hopefuls.

Happy Monday. In an interview before the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump said he favored a New England Patriots win and noted his friendship with the team’s quarterback, Tom Brady. "I think they’re going to do very well," he said. "Tom’s a winner." But at 8:57 p.m., as the team trailed 28-3, Trump turned off the game. When the Patriots later mounted a surprising 34-28 comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, the president tweeted: "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!" [Politico]

Topping the news: Following a slew of demonstrations in past weeks, several thousand Utahns marched Saturday in protest of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigration and refugees. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Rep. Jason Chaffetz is considering legislation that would require major-party presidential candidates to undergo physical examinations, the results of which would then be publicly disclosed to reduce political spin about candidates’ health. [Trib]

-> After calling Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office eight times and reaching nothing but a full voicemail, a Utah woman sent him a note on a pizza box. [Trib]

-> A Utah House committee unanimously approved a bill that would require law enforcement agencies to submit rape kits for testing within 30 days. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV] (More Legislature news below)

Tweets of the weekend: From @RexHuppke: "What’s bad for the country is extremely good for Saturday Night Live."

-> From @hcraighall: "Dear # utpol nerds (I include myself in this label): When you see ‘SB51’ this weekend, it does not mean Senate Bill 51. It’s Super Bowl 51."

Happy Birthday: To Michael Parker, director of public policy for the Salt Lake Chamber.

Opinion section: Allan Ainsworth, founder and retired CEO of Fourth Street Clinic, argues that the best way to reduce homelessness is through affordable housing, job training, health insurance and meaningful addiction treatment. [Trib]

-> Tribune editorial writer George Pyle considers whether the political atmosphere has changed enough to make comparisons to Adolf Hitler, Nazis and the Holocaust valid arguments in debate. [Trib]

-> Rep. Holly Richardson compels "compassionate conservatives" to step forward and take action in light of Trump’s executive order on refugees. [Trib]

-> Brittney Nystrom, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, says the agency has received unprecedented support since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. [Trib]

-> As Trump considers shutting down the Office for Violence Against Women, Donna Kelly, a long-time prosecutor of sexual assault and domestic violence cases, calls upon Utah citizens to speak out against its closure. [Trib]

-> Students from the University of Utah’s Muslim Women’s Voices class say the results of their final research project may show that Utah’s religious climate helps Muslim immigrants and refugees adapt. [Trib]

-> U. law professors Bob Keiter and John Ruple urge the Trump administration to visit Bears Ears National Monument before making a decision about rescinding the designation. [Trib]

-> Robert O. Rice, president of the Utah State Bar, argues against a bill that would diminish the authority of the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, which provides selection criteria for choosing judges that Rice says has served the state well. [Trib]

-> Steven Price, founder and president of Price Real Estate, praises Salt Lake County’s approach to the global economy as "data-driven, strategic and thoughtful." [Trib]

-> Don Gale, who has two degrees in journalism and a Ph.D. in communication, critiques the Society of Professional Journalists for handing out "black hole" awards for lack of transparency. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on the four-step process of a constitutional convention. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly jokingly examines whether Sen. Orrin Hatch could have an evil alter ego named Orel Hatch. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke says former Attorney General John Swallow’s trial will test the integrity of state institutions and provide a barometer of how far elected officials can push the boundaries. [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli examine national politics and the impacts on Utah. [DNews]

In other news: A 3rd District Court judge refused a request from former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s attorneys to delay or dismiss the public corruption case against him. The trial will begin Tuesday. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Swallow is the only one of his alleged co-conspirators facing prosecution, though much of the testimony will center on his predecessor Mark Shurtleff, "the apex of the conspiracy," whose case was dismissed. [Trib] [DNews]

-> As the Salt Lake Valley grapples with legislative attempts to rein in homelessness, many of Utah’s churches have continued to provide services for the destitute and needy. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Utah Episcopal Bishop Scott Hayashi issued a call for unity in a divisive political landscape he says has caused "the breaking of familial bonds and friendships." [Trib]

-> Salt Lake County Councilman and former Unified Fire Authority Chief Michael Jensen has been seeking donors for a legal defense fund after a state audit found he allegedly misused public money and engaged in nepotism. [Trib]

-> Utah Sen. Jim Dabakis joined other non-Muslim Utah citizens for prayer at a Muslim mosque in a show of support. [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Refugee resettlement organizations receive money for each refugee they help settle. In the coming months under Trump’s temporary refugee ban, these agencies are preparing for significant cuts to their funding. [KUTV]

-> The Utah Republican Party dropped legal challenges to changes in Utah’s candidate election laws — a week after the Senate advanced a plurality bill aimed to address one of the party’s primary concerns. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch said he would be "open to anything" to improve the Affordable Care Act — even repairing rather than repealing the law, as he’d once called for. [Trib]

-> Rep. Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, is leading the charge to repeal environmental regulations approved under former President Barack Obama. [DNews]

-> Sugar House residents protested a plan to put one of four new homeless resource center sites on Simpson Avenue. [Fox13]

-> The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is expected to approve part of Utah’s small-scale Medicaid expansion plan, which would increase coverage for low-income parents with dependent children in time for July 1 enrollment. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Data from the Department of Health and Human Services showed that enrollment in private Affordable Care Act health plans has increased 12 percent during the latest sign-up period compared to last year. [DNews]

-> A former Provo city councilman filed a lawsuit against the Utah County attorney’s office, alleging that prosecutors targeted him because of political and business disagreements. [Trib]

-> Despite calling Trump a "fraud" and a "phony" last year, Mitt Romney now says the president has "obviously gotten off to a very strong start." [DNews]

-> Wearing breathing masks, several hundred protestors gathered in Provo for Utah County’s first clean air rally. [ABC4]

-> The Utah Senate honored retired Air Force Col. Gail Halvorsen — known as the "Candy Bomber" — for his services in Germany after World War II. [DNews]

-> Meet the Utah lawmakers to watch during this year’s legislative session: Greg Hughes, Wayne Niederhauser, Brian King, Brad Wilson, Jim Dabakis and Patrice Arent. [APviaTrib]

From the Hill: The Utah House wants to hold a constitutional convention of the states to consider amendments to the U.S. Constitution that its proponents say would restore states’ rights and limit the power of the federal government. [Trib]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert signed legislation requesting Bears Ears National Monumentbe rescinded after the Utah Senate joined the House in its request. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> A new Senate bill would require the Utah Transit Authority to reduce the size of its board, seek Senate confirmation for board nominees, create a citizen advisory panel and ban new "transit-oriented developments." [Trib]

-> Sen. Todd Weiler introduced legislation that would sanction prosecutors who fail to provide evidence that might clear defendants of wrongdoing. [Trib]

-> The House will consider a bill that would more tightly regulate the signature gathering process that allows candidates to qualify for the ballot. [Trib]

-> Rep. Norm Thurston is sponsoring two bills— one to allow Utahns to vote on non-binding ballot measures to guide lawmakers in future policy decisions and another questioning the value of daylight saving time. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> If the House approves a new bill from Rep. Ken Ivory, taxpayers may foot a $350,000 bill to develop curriculum for a class on federalism that would educate legislators about the constitutional relationship between states and the federal government. [Trib]

-> Most Utahns support proposed legislation from Sen. Todd Weiler that would clear the way for lawsuits against pornographers if their products resulted in emotional or psychological damage. [Trib]

-> Sen. Howard Stephenson wants to restrict school funding for technology unless the schools participating in the grant program meet a list of 53 criteria. [Trib]

-> Rep. Marie Poulson wants to get get rid of the grading system for schools, saying it’s a way to perpetuate "public shaming of educators and schools who serve impoverished areas." [ABC4]

-> A House committee voted to approve a bill that would expand capital punishment and execution for criminals convicted of aggravated human trafficking, though opponents say the legislation is unnecessary and potentially costly. [APviaDNews]

-> Utah lawmakers want to drop the minimum age to carry a concealed weapon in Utah from 21 to 18. [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Legislators are considering designating the Spiral Jetty rock formation at the Great Salt Lake an official state work of art. [DNews] [Fox13]

Nationally: On Friday, a Seattle judge blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees. Two days later, a U.S. federal appeals court rejected the administration’s request to reinstate the ban, meaning refugees and travelers can still enter the U.S. for now. [BBCNews] [NYTimes] [NBCNews] [TheHill]

-> Trump signed an executive order announcing steps to make sweeping changes to deregulate the Obama administration’s Dodd-Frank financial reform laws. [PBSNews] [NYTimes] [TheHill] [NPR]

-> Trump expressed his respect for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend, drawing criticism for what some politicians saw as a comparison of the United States to Russia. [NYTimes] [ABCNews] [TheHill] [CBSNews]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz meets with groups, including the U.S. Postal Service and Judicial Watch, and chats with Oversight Committee staff and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

meets with groups, including the U.S. Postal Service and Judicial Watch, and chats with Oversight Committee staff and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Rep. Mia Love flies to Washington, D.C., meets with staff, attends a meeting and votes.

flies to Washington, D.C., meets with staff, attends a meeting and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert attends American Indian Caucus Day and talks with Weber County Republican women, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and the governor’s leadership team.

attends American Indian Caucus Day and talks with Weber County Republican women, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and the governor’s leadership team. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox heads to a Social Services Appropriation subcommittee, attends American Indian Caucus Day and meets with the governor for a weekly update.

heads to a Social Services Appropriation subcommittee, attends American Indian Caucus Day and meets with the governor for a weekly update. State Auditor John Dougall participates in a staff meeting and speaks with various lawmakers.

participates in a staff meeting and speaks with various lawmakers. SL Co. Mayor Ben McAdams hosts an executive team meeting.

hosts an executive team meeting. President Donald Trump heads to Tampa Bay, receives a central command and special operations briefing and lunches with enlisted personnel. He later makes remarks to coalition representatives and senior U.S. commanders, meets with Florida Gov. Rick Scott and returns to Washington, D.C.

