News roundup: Hatch now open to repairing Obamacare instead of replacing it

Hatch now open to repairing Obamacare instead of replacing it. Utahns welcome refugees at SLC International. Chaffetz withdraws bill to sell of federal tracts.

Happy Friday. Two top Republicans long expected to lead the Senate’s role in repealing the Affordable Care Act -- including Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah -- said publicly this week that they are open to repairing former president Barack Obama’s landmark health-care law ahead of a wholesale repeal, which has been a GOP target for eight years. The move comes after some GOP members have fretted about the repercussions of a repeal to the market and individuals. [WaPost]

Topping the news: Some 300 people gathered at Salt Lake City International Airport to welcome the last refugees allowed to enter Utah before President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration take full effect. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> Saying "I hear you," Rep. Jason Chaffetz withdrew his bill directing the Interior Department to dispose of or sell 3.3 million acres of federal land. [Trib]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch sees the North American Free Trade Agreement as a "strong anchor" for U.S. markets while Trump calls it "a catastrophe." Both agree that the agreement needs to be reworked. [Trib]

-> After a rocky first two weeks of Trump’s presidency, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said he is "hopeful" for the president’s success, listing some of the administration’s actions he said are encouraging and acknowledging some mistakes. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @internetalena: "First, he came for Australia, and I said nothing, because I was so confused"

-> From @paulscheer: "Trump just signed an executive order that stated the groundhog didn’t see his shadow and now it’s Summer."

-> From @KateBennett_DC: "Trump asking for prayers for @Schwarzenegger because of the poor ratings on The Apprentice. So that happened."

-> From @blitzgrambo: "Kudos to the headline writer on the Matthew McConaughey ‘Embrace Trump’ story: ‘Alt right, Alt right, Alt right’"

Behind the Headlines: Tribune Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr, reporter Courtney Tanner, editorial writer George Pyle and senior managing editor Matt Canham join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including refugees in Utah affected by Trump’s executive orders and the second week of the Utah legislative session.

In other news: Attorneys for former Utah Attorney General John Swallow are asking again for a dismissal or delay of the case, arguing they don’t have sufficient time to prepare a defense in light of late, unexpected evidence and new witness testimony. [Trib] [DNews] [KUTV]

-> Salt Lake City officials released a five-year housing plan that will focus on systemic changes aimed at making the city more affordable. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Communications Authority says it has changed its processes and culture in response to recommendations from state auditors. [Trib]

-> Utah State Treasurer David Damschen has been appointed chairman of the legislative committee for the National Association of State Treasurers, where he will help shape the organization’s federal policy agenda. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Utah religious leaders and elected officials from multiple faiths plan to come together to pray as part of an initiative to end homelessness. [Trib]

-> As Utahns have spent the week breathing in the most unhealthy air in the country, the bipartisan Clean Air Caucus rolled out an agenda to take small steps to clean up the air. [ABC4] [APviaKUTV]

-> Robert Gehrke explores what five more weeks of the Legislature could mean for air quality. [Trib]

-> Utah Clean Energy and Salt Lake City officials unveiled a 10-year plan to remove roadblocks to expansion of solar rooftop panels across the city and throughout the state. [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Paul Rolly explores the case of a Utah Republican whose charter school contract with the state was canceled after allegations of insider information. [Trib]

-> Robert Kirby proposes a new plan to solve America’s immigration crisis, looking not at who gets to come into the United States but at who gets to stay. [Trib]

-> During public comment at a Manti City Council meeting, the proposed sale of a city street to the LDS Church generated controversy about freedom of speech. [SanpeteMessenger]

From the Hill: New House Majority Leader Brad Wilson calls himself an accidental politician, taking advantage of a last-minute vacancy when he initially ran for the House and rising to the occasion. [Trib]

-> The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation designed to make the Utah Transit Authority more transparent, requiring open meetings, speeding up appeals of open-records requests and blocking the hiring of "union-busting" consultants. [Trib]

-> As Utah lawmakers debate a proposal to trim the Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument, some local business leaders credit the monument with an economic boon. Others say it’s been a bust. [Trib]

-> Resolutions calling to rescind Bears Ears National Monument and shrink the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument now move forward to the full Senate for a vote. [DNews]

-> State lawmakers and officials from Utah’s solar industry have reached a compromise on a bill, agreeing to increase incentives for individuals who install solar panels on their homes until 2021, after which tax breaks will be eliminated. [Trib]

-> A poll from the Salt Lake Tribune and the Hinckley Institute of Politics shows that Utahns are split about new legislation proposing later start times for Utah’s high schools. [Trib]

-> Rep. Lee Perry’s new legislation would tighten requirements he says are currently vague for municipally elected officials to reside within the city they represent. [Trib]

-> A Utah representative wants to lower the minimum age to obtain a concealed carry permit from 21 to 18, saying the move would provide younger college-age students the option to defend themselves from campus sexual assaults. [DNews] [KUTV]

-> The Senate passed a bill requiring primary runoffs in crowded elections — a decision coming just days before the Utah Republican Party’s State Central Committee is scheduled to meet and decide if the legislation is enough to end its litigation over changes to the state’s election laws. [DNews]

-> Lawmakers in the Utah State Legislature have filed 1,272 bills during the 2017 session — breaking the record for most bills requested in a session. [Fox13]

-> Failing to reach a vote amidst discussions about its premise and economic impact, a bill that would provide incentives to teachers working in low-income schools has an uncertain future. [Trib] [KUTV]

Nationally: After President Donald Trump vowed to "destroy" the law, Republicans in the House and Senate proposed legislation to repeal the Johnson Amendment, which prevents churches and religious organizations from keeping their tax-exempt status if they endorse political candidates. [TheHill] [NYTimes] [WaPost] [NBCNews]

-> For the second day in a row, Senate Democrats boycotted a meeting to confirm one of Trump’s cabinet nominees. But Republicans again suspended the rules and advanced Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, which he’s sued in the past. [NYTimes] [PBS] [NPR] [WaTimes]

-> The House voted to repeal a gun-control regulation from the Obama administration that made it more difficult for people with severe mental illnesses to obtain guns. [CNN] [Politico] [NPR] [TheHill]

-- Thomas Burr and Taylor Stevens

Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/tstevens95