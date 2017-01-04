News update: How a small protest turned into the Women’s March on Washington

How a small protest turned into the Women’s March on Washington. Utah’s GOP House members vote to gut an ethics office, then reverse course. Woman who resigned from LDS choir in protest of Trump stands by her move.

Happy Wednesday. It started as a simple protest page on Facebook. Now, more than 100,000 people have registered their plans to attend the Women’s March on Washington in what is expected to be the largest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration and a focal point for activists on the left who have been energized in opposing his agenda. A look at behind the scenes of a small protest page-turned-mega march. [WaPost]

Topping the news: All four of Utah’s House GOP members voted behind closed doors in favor of the resolution to restructure the Office of Congressional Ethics into a nonpublic complaint review process — but they later reversed themselves. [Trib]

-> The BLM will allow an ATV trail to run through the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument, arousing anger in environmentalists who say motorized vehicles will damage the land. [Trib]

-> The number of Mormon members in Congress dropped this year, but now aligns more closely with the faith’s population in the U.S. [Trib]

-> The Utah woman who resigned from the Mormon Tabernacle Choir after the group accepted an invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration said her decision was based on morals not politics. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @DaviSusan: "I like opening day of a new Congress because members bring their kids and it’s fun to watch how bored toddlers get on the House floor."

-> From @daveweigel: "Alternatively they could replace the Megyn Kelly show with an hour of Trump tweets set to low-key jazz, like a hotel welcome screen."

-> From @SpeakerRyan: "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though."

Happy Birthday: To former State Rep. Curtis Oda and the state of Utah, of course, which was admitted to the union on this day in 1896.

In other news: Salt Lake City’s site selections for four new homeless shelters was done largely without public input — leaving residents worried about property values and safety. [Trib]

-> At a meeting Tuesday night, residents gave Salt Lake City leaders an earful over the four proposed sites, which Mayor Jackie Biskupski says aren’t set in stone but are also unlikely to change. [Trib] [KUTV] [ABC4]

-> Mitt Romney reflects on his unsuccessful bid for secretary of state in the Trump administration. [KUTV]

-> Thomas Friedman, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, told the crowd at a University of Utah symposium that we "could actually feed, house, clothe and educate every person on the planet." [Trib]

-> Questar Gas, the University of Utah and Watson Laboratories are the biggest tax delinquents for Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties in 2016; some of the businesses on the list use unpaid property taxes as a cheaper, easier alternative to loans. [Trib]

-> Michael Swenson, a lobbyist, believes the Trump administration could be "supportive and helpful" in restoring the Bonneville Salt Flats. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley suggest Republicans went hog-wild in trying to neuter the Office of Congressional Ethics. [Trib]

-> In his debut column, Robert Gehrke advises Gov. Gary Herbert to be more bold as governor. [Trib]

-> The Utah Republican Party is offering tickets to Trump’s inauguration on a first-come, first-served basis. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Seven more members of the polygamous FLDS faith are scheduled for change-of-plea hearings in the food-stamp fraud case, meaning they’ll likely enter guilty pleas. [Trib] [Fox13]

-> Check out photos from the first inauguration of the newly incorporated city of Millcreek. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Most Utahns would like to see Trump stop tweeting — or tweeting less — after he is sworn in as president, according to a new poll. [DNews]

Nationally: Paul Ryan was re-elected as speaker of the House, and Nancy Pelosi retained her spot as minority leader. [CNNPolitics]

-> Trump called out General Motors in a tweet Tuesday, saying the company should move its manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. or "pay big border tax!" — GM, however, primarily works from a factory in Ohio. [ABCNews]

-> Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News and heading to NBC. [NYTimes] [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Jason Chaffetz sits in on a GOP congressional member meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and manages debate over five bills.

sits in on a GOP congressional member meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and manages debate over five bills. Rep. Mia Love attends a GOP congressional member meeting, chats with her staff and votes.

attends a GOP congressional member meeting, chats with her staff and votes. Gov. Gary Herbert takes the oath of office at his inauguration.

takes the oath of office at his inauguration. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox also takes the oath of office.

also takes the oath of office. President Barack Obama holds meetings and participates in an armed forces ceremony.

