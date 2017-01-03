News roundup: GOP faces a message battle as it seeks to repeal Obamacare

GOP faces a message battle as it attempts to repeal Obamacare. Inside Obama’s designation of Bears Ears National Monument. Sen. Todd Weiler wants Utahns to be able to sue pornographers.

Happy Tuesday. The first session of the 115th Congress begins today with all the usual pomp and circumstance -- and ceremonial swearing in photo ops -- but so does the new battle to repeal Obamacare with the GOP in charge of both wings of the Capitol and an incoming Republican president. Instead of doing a victory lap after they start dismantling the law this month though, Republicans will not only have to rewrite a massive law, they’ll have to quickly sell the public on the idea that their plan is cheaper and won’t leave millions of Americans uninsured. [Politico]

Topping the news: President Barack Obama’s designation of the Bears Ears National Monument upset Utah lawmakers, but a senior White House official insists the administration first tried to work with the delegation through legislation — an effort that didn’t pan out. [Trib]

-> While politicians decry the designation, several people in San Juan County who support Bears Ears say there is work yet to be done to safeguard the area and its cultural artifacts. [Trib]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert and four other state leaders will be ceremoniously inaugurated on Wednesday but they all already took the oath of office Monday. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4]

-> Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is drafting a bill that would allow Utahns to sue pornographers for emotional damage. [Trib]

Tweets of the day: From @mviser: "The new Office of Congressional Ethics can’t release information to public. Or have a spokesperson. No communication. In any way. Got it?"

-> From @joshgondelman: "Fox News tomorrow: ‘Congress Votes To Stop Encouraging Nerds, Snitches.’"

-> From @DelWilber: "Good advice for reporters from Trump: don’t use computers."

-> From @joshrogin "The real question is: Why are Trump’s top aides acting like Putin’s defense lawyers?"

Opinion section: Glenn Bailey, executive director of Crosswords Urban Center, doubts the viability of SLC Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s plan to replace the downtown Road Home homeless shelter with four new 150-bed resource centers. [Trib]

-> Seven educators say President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education promotes exclusivity and elitism rather than dedication to an inclusive model of learning. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley offers his take on Trump’s use of foreign labor. [Trib]

-> Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project, praises President Obama’s designation of Bears Ears National Monument to protect and provide thoughtful management of the desert land. [Trib]

-> Two educators argue that public school students are treated more like ice cubes than snowflakes: Education, they say, has become uniform and standardized when it should treat each individual as unique. [Trib]

-> John M. Seaman, a retired psychologist and former adjunct professor at Salt Lake Community College, says the human brain is "the greatest product of evolution," though it’s not without faults and limitations. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly says Tooele County commissioners gave themselves hefty salary raises for Christmas. [Trib] Rolly also questions whether Utah officials can manage land better than the federal government. [Trib]

-> LaVarr Webb and Frank Pignanelli offer their best guesses for the year in politics to come. [DNews]

In other news: The Bundy family rallied on Saturday in protest of Obama’s designation of Gold Butte Monument in Nevada because they fear the federal government will ban grazing in the area. [APviaTrib] [TheSpectrum]

-> Jan Chamberlin doesn’t regret leaving the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in protest of the group’s upcoming performance at the inauguration. [Trib] [KUTV] [Fox13]

-> Salt Lake City leaders are encouraging the public to provide feedback on the new homeless shelters during seven open meetings. [Trib]

-> Our Schools Now, a proposed ballot initiative, would increase taxes enough to generate $750 million for public education in the state. [Trib]

-> State laws taking effect this year include one to waive the fee for "In God We Trust" license plates. [APviaTrib]

-> SLC Mayor Jackie Biskupski reflects on her first year in office. [DNews]

-> Travel+Leisure magazine ranked Salt Lake City as the second-friendliest and the fourth-most attractive city in the nation; Park City garnered a spot as America’s favorite ski town. [Trib]

Nationally: House Republicans voted to restructure the Office of Congressional Ethics as a less public complaint review process, but some politicos say it doesn’t accord well with President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to "drain the swamp." [WaPost] [NYTimes]

-> Ethics advocates warned Trump to separate himself from his family business interests to avoid damaging his presidential image. [WaPost]

-> In a tweet Monday, Trump responded to nuclear weapons development from North Korea with, "It won’t happen!" [CNN]

-> Efforts to repeal Obamacare will be the first test of the Republican Party’s vigor in Congress this session — and it won’t be an easy feat. [WaPost]

Where are they?

Rep. Mia Love attends her swearing in ceremony and a quorum call.

attends her swearing in ceremony and a quorum call. Gov. Gary Herbert sits in on a policy symposium, meets with Lt. Spencer Cox, chats with his leadership team and rehearses for his inauguration.

sits in on a policy symposium, meets with Lt. Spencer Cox, chats with his leadership team and rehearses for his inauguration. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox also heads to the policy symposium, speaks with Gov. Gary Herbert and prepares for his inauguration.

also heads to the policy symposium, speaks with Gov. Gary Herbert and prepares for his inauguration. State Auditor John Dougall hosts meetings, watches the Box Elder County inaugurations and practices for his inauguration.

hosts meetings, watches the Box Elder County inaugurations and practices for his inauguration. President Barack Obama attends meetings at the White House.

