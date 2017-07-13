Utah Jazz acquire former lottery pick and Euroleague star center Ekpe Udoh on two-year deal

NBA offseason news doesn’t sleep. Not for holidays, and apparently not in the wee hours of the morning, either.

The Jazz have agreed to a two-year deal with 30-year-old center Ekpe Udoh, a former first-round draft pick who has revitalized his career in Europe. The deal, first reported by Yahoo early Thursday morning and confirmed by The Tribune, reportedly is valued at $6.5 million.

It’s the third deal Utah has struck in 24 hours. The Jazz also signed small forward Thabo Sefolosha and power forward Jonas Jerebko on Wednesday, appearing to bolster frontcourt depth.

Udoh would be a variation on that theme. The 6-foot-10 big man was the Golden State Warriors’ No. 6 overall pick out of Baylor in the 2010 draft. The Warriors passed on Gordon Hayward and Paul George to get him. Udoh never ascended to the heights of those all-stars, starting only 52 games in five seasons in the NBA. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.