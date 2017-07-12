Utah Jazz: NBA passes rule changes for fewer timeouts, faster pace in games

• All four periods will have two mandatory timeouts, which will take place after the first stoppage under the seven- and three-minute marks.

• The under-nine-minute mandatory timeouts in the second and fourth periods will be eliminated.

• Each team can enter the fourth period with up to four team timeouts.

• Each team will be limited to two team timeouts after the later of (i) the three-minute mark of the fourth period or (ii) the resumption of play after the second mandatory timeout of the fourth period.

• Each team will have two team timeouts per overtime period; previously teams had three.

• Referees will assess a delay-of-game violation if a free throw shooter ventures beyond the three-point line between attempts.

• Halftime will last 15 minutes for all games, beginning immediately upon expiration of the second period. A delay-of-game penalty will be issued if a team is not ready to start play at the expiration of the halftime clock.

The NBA is hopeful that the changes help limit stops and starts within games and improve the fan experience.

Two other items were announced Wednesday related to the NBA calendar.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the season will begin Oct. 17 this year, more than a week before previous seasons (Utah’s first game last year was played on Oct. 25). The league is lengthening the schedule in part to limit the crunch of back-to-backs, which was negotiated in the last collective bargaining agreement.

The Board of Governors also announced that the NBA trade deadline will be moved up to 10 days before the All-Star game. The league previously had a deadline the Thursday after the All-Star game, but decided to move it earlier to avoid awkward situations similar to Sacramento’s trade of Demarcus Cousins this past season, in which he was dealt during the weekend.

