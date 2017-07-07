Jazz's hopes for a sign-and-trade with Boston look bleak after Celtics deal Avery Bradley

The Utah Jazz still are hoping for a sign-and-trade agreement that will help facilitate Gordon Hayward’s departure to the Boston Celtics while netting the Jazz Boston forward Jae Crowder.

But it doesn’t look promising.

The Celtics, who need to clear cap space to offer a max deal to Hayward, traded Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons for Marcus Morris on Friday morning. A few moments after the trade, the Boston Globe reported the Celtics intend to keep Crowder, who is valuable for his defense, shooting and versatility.

That means options for the Jazz are thinning. Small forwards James Johnson signed with the Miami Heat and Rudy Gay with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Otto Porter both are tied up with offer sheets from the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.