Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder wishes Hayward well, looks toward future in statement

On one hand, Gordon Hayward said of Quin Snyder that no one deserved more credit for "where I am as a basketball player."

On the other hand … well, you know what happened.

A day after Hayward made his announcement that he’s heading to the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz released a statement from its head coach, entering his fourth year over the team. It was nothing if not gracious, but also leaned toward the future without Hayward.

Here’s the statement: