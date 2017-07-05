Quantcast
Home » Blogs » JazzNotes
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » JazzNotes
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

Utah Jazz Notes

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder wishes Hayward well, looks toward future in statement

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (3)

On one hand, Gordon Hayward said of Quin Snyder that no one deserved more credit for "where I am as a basketball player."

On the other hand … well, you know what happened.

A day after Hayward made his announcement that he’s heading to the Boston Celtics, the Utah Jazz released a statement from its head coach, entering his fourth year over the team. It was nothing if not gracious, but also leaned toward the future without Hayward.

Here’s the statement:

Since my arrival to Utah, Gordon gave his best every day we were together. I can’t say enough about his professionalism day in and day out. He is a unique competitor and I am thankful for the opportunity to have coached him over the last three seasons.Speaking on behalf of my staff, we are very proud of his growth and development as a player into an NBA All-Star, and are also appreciative of his contributions. Gordon’s progression epitomizes the partnership that we believe is the cornerstone of our player development emphasis and philosophy.

I believe this was a difficult decision for Gordon and Robyn and their young family, and one they reached earnestly. While their extended Jazz family is disappointed to see them leave, we wish them happiness and success in their future and understand that they chose a path they felt was the right one for them.

Certainly we will miss Gordon and his many contributions to our team, but I always tell our players that ‘adversity is opportunity in disguise.’ This is one of those moments and we need to live those words. We have a roster of young, talented and resilient players. I am confident that together we will accept this challenge while continuing to strive toward our goal of individual and collective improvement.

To further lament Gordon’s departure does not honor the commitment we have to our current players. Therefore, I would like to personally wish Gordon well as he and his family move on with his career. As we move forward, we’ll continue to focus our attention on the place it is most needed and wanted, our players and the entirety of the Jazz organization.

The statement reflects the sentiment that many others in the Jazz organization have issued in the last 24 hours. General manager Dennis Lindsey (who will address the media later on Wednesday directly) said yesterday in a statement: "Despite his departure, we still have a tremendous coaching staff and very good young core of players in place as we move forward."

While Hayward was complimentary of Snyder in his Player’s Tribune article, it might not have been easy for any Jazz coaches to read Hayward describing Celtics coach Brad Stevens (his college coach at Butler) as "the person I knew I could count on the most" and saying he had "unfinished business" with him because the Bulldogs fell short of an NCAA title in 2010.

Snyder didn’t say at season’s end that he was sure that Hayward was returning, but he thought the Jazz would make a good case. He said that he was encouraged by other players’ development that played on the wing, but he hoped that Hayward would see Utah as a place where he could keep building.

"I think that without getting too specific into the whole situation, that it will play itself out," Snyder said at the time. "Regardless where Gordon ends up, I think he knows how appreciated he’s been here and how the fit is great for him. … There’s lots of good things happening here, and there’s a lot of momentum."

kgoon@sltrib.com
Twitter: @kylegoon

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()