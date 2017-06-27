Quantcast
Utah Jazz Notes

Jazz podcast: How worried should the Jazz be about Boston's plans for Gordon Hayward?

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Reports are swirling about Danny Ainge's desire to try to pair Gordon Hayward and Paul George together.
How worried should the Jazz be about Boston's summer plans?
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Jones, Kyle Goon and Aaron Falk discuss NBA free agency, the Jazz's first-round draft pick Donovan Mitchell, and the NBA awards show in this week’s podcast.

Listen on iTunes

Or Soundcloud:



 

