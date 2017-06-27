Reports are swirling about Danny Ainge's desire to try to pair Gordon Hayward and Paul George together.
How worried should the Jazz be about Boston's summer plans?
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Jones, Kyle Goon and Aaron Falk discuss NBA free agency, the Jazz's first-round draft pick Donovan Mitchell, and the NBA awards show in this week’s podcast.
Listen on iTunes
Or Soundcloud:
Utah Jazz Notes
Jazz podcast: How worried should the Jazz be about Boston's plans for Gordon Hayward?
First Published Jun 27 2017 04:36PM • Updated 46 minutes ago
Reports are swirling about Danny Ainge's desire to try to pair Gordon Hayward and Paul George together.
RELATED STORIES
-
Utah Jazz: Renovations to Vivint Arena will require long days and major manpower to finish on time
Published June 28, 2017
-
Monson: There may be good news for the Jazz, no matter what Gordon Hayward decides
Published June 28, 2017
POPULAR STORIES
- Paid parental leave, pantsuits for women, colored shirts for men -- those changes are coming for Mor
- Gehrke: Coal exec Bob Murray's attacks on John Oliver shouldn't silence critical voices
- Jason Chaffetz is joining Fox News
- S. Utah's Brian Head Fire tops 54,000 acres as crews' focus shifts to northern flank
- Monson: There may be good news for the Jazz, no matter what Gordon Hayward decides
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()
RELATED STORIES
-
Utah Jazz: Renovations to Vivint Arena will require long days and major manpower to finish on time
Published June 28, 2017
-
Monson: There may be good news for the Jazz, no matter what Gordon Hayward decides
Published June 28, 2017