Utah Jazz Notes

Derrick Favors puts house on market, says he’s just downsizing

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
Little things can move the needle in a wild offseason of trade rumors.

Here's one: Veteran Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors' house is listed for sale.

The four-bedroom address in North Salt Lake is appearing on real-estate websites after being posted Wednesday, but The Tribune has learned that the 25-year-old forward is selling his house to downsize and plans to move elsewhere in the Salt Lake area.

The 6-foot-10 big man has played most of his career in Utah after being traded to the Jazz as a rookie by the New Jersey Nets. He's been a key part of Utah's rebuild for much of his tenure, averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. But he struggled with injury and started only 39 games last year.

Favors said going into the offseason that he hoped to recover and be a part of the Jazz's future.

Favors first bought the house in 2013 and has lived there with his girlfriend and twin daughters for the past several years. The 5,600-square foot home comes with an estimated $879,000 price tag.

