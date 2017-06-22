Derrick Favors puts house on market, says he’s just downsizing

Little things can move the needle in a wild offseason of trade rumors.

Here's one: Veteran Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors' house is listed for sale.

The four-bedroom address in North Salt Lake is appearing on real-estate websites after being posted Wednesday, but The Tribune has learned that the 25-year-old forward is selling his house to downsize and plans to move elsewhere in the Salt Lake area.

The 6-foot-10 big man has played most of his career in Utah after being traded to the Jazz as a rookie by the New Jersey Nets. He's been a key part of Utah's rebuild for much of his tenure, averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. But he struggled with injury and started only 39 games last year.