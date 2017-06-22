UCLA's TJ Leaf thinks he could complement the Jazz's roster if they draft him tonight

Barring a trade, the Utah Jazz will have to wait for 23 other selections before making their first pick in tonight’s draft. That means most, if not all, of the players who were invited to the green room at Barclay’s Center will have heard their names called.

UCLA’s TJ Leaf is projected to go in the middle to late first round, so there’s an outside chance he could be one of the few names still on the board at No. 24.

Leaf was asked during a pre-draft media session Wednesday about his workout in Salt Lake City and the possibility of playing for the Jazz.

Here’s what he had to say, according an NBA transcript:



Q: How has this whirlwind of an experience been for you?

Leaf: Busy, but exciting so far. It’s going be fun tomorrow. Just

the people in the lobby, seeing all the guys, meeting

people. I get to sign autographs. It’s just a really cool experience.

Q: You had a chance to work out with the Jazz. Can you sum up that experience?

Leaf: It was fun. Going in, I didn’t know a crazy amount

about people there. I knew a lot about the team and the players,

but I’m getting a good feel for everyone there. Within the system,

it was really nice, and obviously, they’re doing some renovations to the practice facilities, so that’s going to be really nice as well.

Q: You mentioned the other day you have a lot of respect for Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Can you elaborate a little more on that?

Leaf: I just feel like he’s one of the best coaches in the NBA. What he’s done with that team, what he’s been able to do for all the guys, like Gordon [Hayward] and Rudy [Gobert], developing them. Obviously it doesn’t have to do with just him, but a lot of guys in the

organization. They do a great job of developing players and coaching those players to their strengths.

Q: You’re a guy who can shoot, pass and rebound really well. What is it you think you can bring to the Jazz organization and the next level?

Leaf: I mean, just that. And I’m able to play the right way. I’m going to make others better around me and I’m a winner. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, and whatever coach wants me to do, that’s what I’ll do. I want to win and I think I complement those guys really well.



— Aaron Falk