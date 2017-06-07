Twenty years after he threw the inbound pass for one of the biggest plays in Utah Jazz history, Bryon Russell is hitting the road to make a few new memories.
The retired forward will do a week of Junior Jazz clinics across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, carrying on the franchise’s decades old tradition.
This is one of our core events that we hold each summer, which gives our organization the opportunity to give back to these passionate Junior Jazz participants while visiting their hometowns," Jazz president Steve Starks said in a news release.
Russell, who spent nine seasons with the Jazz, will cover 1,500 miles and stop in 17 different cities from June 12-17. The team will announce at a later date its schedule for another two weeks of clinics in late July and early August.
Russell’s schedule is listed below:
June 12
10 a.m. — Brigham City
Noon — Tremonton
5 p.m. — Pocatello, Idaho
June 13
10 a.m. — Blackfoot, Idaho
Noon — Shelley, Idaho
4 p.m. — Driggs, Idaho
June 14
10:30 a.m. — Pinedale, Wyo.
3:30 p.m. — Landery, Wyo.
June 15
10:30 a.m. — Rawlins, Wyo.
1 p.m. — Hanna, Wyo.
5 p.m. — Green River, Wyo.
June 16
10:30 a.m. — Kemmerer, Wyo.
2 p.m. — Morgan
6 p.m. — Evanston, Wyo.
June 17
10 a.m. — Cokeville, Wyo.
1 p.m. — Soda Springs, Idaho
3:30 p.m. — Logan
— Aaron Falk
Utah Jazz Notes
Bryon Russell to host Junior Jazz clinics in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming
Twenty years after he threw the inbound pass for one of the biggest plays in Utah Jazz history, Bryon Russell is hitting the road to make a few new memories.
- 39 years later, priesthood ban is history but racism within Mormon ranks isn't, say black members
- Shooter in murder-suicide had 'relationship' with slain mother, police say
- Recorder Gary Ott should resign, S.L. County mayor says
- Man opened fire on SUV in Sandy street, police say; three people are dead
- Hiker falls 100 feet in Zion National Park