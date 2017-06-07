Bryon Russell to host Junior Jazz clinics in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming

Twenty years after he threw the inbound pass for one of the biggest plays in Utah Jazz history, Bryon Russell is hitting the road to make a few new memories.

The retired forward will do a week of Junior Jazz clinics across Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, carrying on the franchise’s decades old tradition.

This is one of our core events that we hold each summer, which gives our organization the opportunity to give back to these passionate Junior Jazz participants while visiting their hometowns," Jazz president Steve Starks said in a news release.

Russell, who spent nine seasons with the Jazz, will cover 1,500 miles and stop in 17 different cities from June 12-17. The team will announce at a later date its schedule for another two weeks of clinics in late July and early August.

Russell’s schedule is listed below:



June 12

10 a.m. — Brigham City

Noon — Tremonton

5 p.m. — Pocatello, Idaho



June 13

10 a.m. — Blackfoot, Idaho

Noon — Shelley, Idaho

4 p.m. — Driggs, Idaho



June 14

10:30 a.m. — Pinedale, Wyo.

3:30 p.m. — Landery, Wyo.



June 15

10:30 a.m. — Rawlins, Wyo.

1 p.m. — Hanna, Wyo.

5 p.m. — Green River, Wyo.



June 16

10:30 a.m. — Kemmerer, Wyo.

2 p.m. — Morgan

6 p.m. — Evanston, Wyo.



June 17

10 a.m. — Cokeville, Wyo.

1 p.m. — Soda Springs, Idaho

3:30 p.m. — Logan



— Aaron Falk