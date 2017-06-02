Quantcast
Utah Jazz Notes

Jazzman Boris Diaw taking in sights of Southern Utah, Nevada this summer

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
First Published      Last Updated Jun 02 2017 04:09 pm
Wearing a grey Jazz hat, a jacket and pants, Jazz forward Boris Diaw is currently on quite an adventure — hiking the mountains and deserts of Utah and Nevada — and chronicling all the sights on his Instagram page.

Accompanied by his two dogs, Diaw hiked up Wheeler Peak in Nevada's Great Basin National Park recently, climbing close to the 12,000-foot summit. He's spending this week camping and hiking in Canyonlands National Park.

Diaw, a talented amateur photographer, has posted over 20 Instagram photos of himself, his dogs and their spectaular surroundings. His night sky photos in Canyonlands are particularly impressive. Diaw is also shooting video with what appears to be his own drone.

The Jazz power forward, a native of France, has long been known as one of the NBA's renaissance men. When he was traded to the Jazz last summer from the San Antonio Spurs, he documented his road trip from Texas to Utah, taking many photos along the way.

Diaw's said during the season that he likes living and playing in Utah, particularly the hiking and being outdoors. This offseason, he appears to be taking full advantage of the downtime — and what the state has to offer.

— Tony Jones

 

