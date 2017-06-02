Jazzman Boris Diaw taking in sights of Southern Utah, Nevada this summer

Wearing a grey Jazz hat, a jacket and pants, Jazz forward Boris Diaw is currently on quite an adventure — hiking the mountains and deserts of Utah and Nevada — and chronicling all the sights on his Instagram page.

Accompanied by his two dogs, Diaw hiked up Wheeler Peak in Nevada's Great Basin National Park recently, climbing close to the 12,000-foot summit. He's spending this week camping and hiking in Canyonlands National Park.

Diaw, a talented amateur photographer, has posted over 20 Instagram photos of himself, his dogs and their spectaular surroundings. His night sky photos in Canyonlands are particularly impressive. Diaw is also shooting video with what appears to be his own drone.