Quantcast
Home » Blogs » JazzNotes
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » JazzNotes
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

Utah Jazz Notes

Utah Jazz: Utes Kyle Kuzma, David Collette to work out Tuesday

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
First Published      Last Updated May 22 2017 03:39 pm
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (6)

Two Utes are among six players who will work out with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma, who has already hired an agent and will stay in the draft, is the highest-rated player of the group on most draft boards, ranking No. 44 according to Draft Express and No. 54 according to ESPN’s Chad Ford. Kuzma declared for the draft on the heels of a career-best season as a junior at Utah, averaging 16.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg.

The 6-foot-9 Michigan native impressed at the NBA Combine, standing out in the first day of 5-on-5 scrimmaging before sitting out the second.

His former teammate, David Collette, told the Tribune last month he expects to return to school, but the 6-foot-8 forward will also be working out with the Jazz. Collette was Utah’s second-leading scorer (13.6 ppg) and rebounder (5.1) behind Kuzma last season. The Murray native and transfer from Utah State has one more season of eligibility remaining.

The others working out Tuesday with the Jazz are Chicago State guard Fred Sims, Idaho guard Victor Sanders, Kansas forward Landon Lucas and Croatian forward Nik Slavica.

kgoon@sltrib.com
Twitter: @kylegoon

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()