Utah Jazz: Utes Kyle Kuzma, David Collette to work out Tuesday

Two Utes are among six players who will work out with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

Kyle Kuzma, who has already hired an agent and will stay in the draft, is the highest-rated player of the group on most draft boards, ranking No. 44 according to Draft Express and No. 54 according to ESPN’s Chad Ford. Kuzma declared for the draft on the heels of a career-best season as a junior at Utah, averaging 16.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg.

The 6-foot-9 Michigan native impressed at the NBA Combine, standing out in the first day of 5-on-5 scrimmaging before sitting out the second.