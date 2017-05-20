Jazz: Illinois’ Malcom Hill shows promise in pre-draft workout

Illinois' Malcolm Hill was a late addition to Saturday morning's Utah Jazz pre-draft workout. But he was able to make an impression regardless.

Shooting the ball off screens, showcasing his scoring ability and his playmaking acumen, Hill was able to endear himself to Jazz brass in a workout that also featured 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall from the University of Central Florida.

"[Hill] is a very good player," Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin said. "He had a good year this year, but not a great year. So, he's gone under the radar a bit on some draft boards."