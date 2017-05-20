Quantcast
Utah Jazz Notes

Jazz: Illinois’ Malcom Hill shows promise in pre-draft workout

Aaron Falk and Tony Jones
First Published      Last Updated May 20 2017 08:19 pm
Illinois' Malcolm Hill was a late addition to Saturday morning's Utah Jazz pre-draft workout. But he was able to make an impression regardless.

Shooting the ball off screens, showcasing his scoring ability and his playmaking acumen, Hill was able to endear himself to Jazz brass in a workout that also featured 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall from the University of Central Florida.

"[Hill] is a very good player," Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin said. "He had a good year this year, but not a great year. So, he's gone under the radar a bit on some draft boards."

Hill replaced underclassman Rawle Alkins, the athletic guard from Arizona. Alkins fell ill, and didn't recover in time for Saturday's workout. Alkins would've been the most prominent prospect at the workout.

Whether or not Hill finds himself drafted is up in the air. But he's a 6-foot-6 shooting guard with versatility, who could possibly blend in and play a complementary role in the NBA.

"I think he's going to look better once he's in a situation where he doesn't have to do so much," Perrin said.

Saturday was the first Jazz workout open to the media. The Jazz have previously worked out BYU center Eric Mika, who recently announced his intention on remaining in the draft. The Jazz will workout Utah forward Kyle Kuzma on Tuesday, the Tribune has learned.

— Tony Jones

 

