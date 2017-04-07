‘Stayward’ billboard urging Gordon Hayward to re-sign with the Jazz reaches its goal

A fan-funded campaign to buy a billboard asking Gordon Hayward, who will be a free agent this summer, to stay in Utah reached it's $5,000 goal Friday.

The efforts made a positive impression on Hayward even before that milestone had been hit.

"It's pretty amazing," Hayward said at the team's shootaround Friday morning. "I think it's really cool. I think it's also cool that the guy said however much they get over they would donate to the cause that I tweeted about. I think that's pretty sweet, too. So it's exciting."

Hey everyone if you could help me help @erik4romm reach his goal of 100k to honor his father and… https://t.co/9Nih2mBfiF & mdash; Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) April 5, 2017

Hayward can opt out of his contract in July and, after his first all-star campaign, seems destined for a max contract.

Asked if the billboard would have some influence on his decision, Hayward smiled and said it would.

"Will it have any influence? Of course it will have influence," Hayward said. "It's always nice to be loved."

— Aaron Falk