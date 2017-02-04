Jazz shootaround: Kemba Walker’s health an interesting subplot to Saturday’s game

The Utah Jazz are attempting to build momentum ahead of what is shaping up as a difficult road trip, but that won't be easy on Saturday night.

The Jazz will face the Charlotte Hornets, who are led by dynamic point guard Kemba Walker. A first time all-star, Walker is listed as questionable for Saturday night. He didn't practice on Friday because of an illness. But if he does play, you can bet he'll be a load.

Last season, he lit the Jazz up for 52 points in a Hornets win in Charlotte. This year, he scored 21 in Utah's loss to the Hornets, but he was instrumental in the win down the stretch.