Jazz shootaround: Joe Johnson says Gordon Hayward’s all-star experience can take his game ‘to a whole other level’

Joe Johnson happily congratulated Gordon Hayward this week on his first all-star selection — and the veteran forward believes more could be on the way.
"It's a great feeling," said Johnson, himself a seven-time all-star. "It helps develop a sense of confidence. Then just being around a bunch of all-star caliber guys, it can take your game to a whole other level. Then you start to see yourself in that light and, next thing you know, the next three, four, five years you've been selected and now you're a six-time all-star. That's just kind of how it goes."
Johnson's first all-star game came a decade ago, when he was picked to replace the injured Jason Kidd for the 2007 game in Las Vegas.