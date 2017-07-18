Utah Hike of the Week: Ruth Lake in the Uintas

The trail to Ruth Lake is perfect for families or beginning backpackers who are testing their bag weight. Along the way, hikers will see meadows, ponds and blooming wildflowers before reaching the mountain lake.

Directions • The Ruth Lake trailhead is about 35 miles east of Kamas along the Mirror Lake Highway (SR 150). Limited parking is available on the highway near the trailhead.

Hike • This a rocky trail that climbs gently through the forest, quickly bringing hikers away from the noisy highway and into nature. But hikers likely won't have this trail to themselves — it's a pretty busy path, with lots of families making the less-than-a-mile trek up to the lake's shores. As you continue up the trail, you'll see a little pond to the left. Don't stop here — you haven't reached the lake yet. Soon, you'll see a larger body of water and a wooden sign marking Ruth Lake. Once you're here, you can hike around the entire lake, continue on the trail to other lakes or just turn around and return the way you came.