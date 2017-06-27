Utah Hike of the Week: Desert Voices Trail — Dinosaur National Monument

Desert Voices is a great nature hike for children. In fact, the park installed two sets of trail signs: One with detailed explanations of the ecology and topography, and the other written and illustrated by and for children. The trail is designed as an introduction to desert life and offers good views of some of Dinosaur's interesting geological features. The hike is a good alternative for families during summer 2017, while the park's popular Fossil Discovery Trail is under construction. This area is extremely hot in the summer, so try to go during the morning or evening hours and bring hats, sunscreen and plenty of water for each hiker. Desert wildflowers are abundant during spring months. I saw several birds and rodents, too.
Directions • From the park's west entrance, travel east on State Road 149 about 2.7 miles. Turn north and follow the road to the Split Mountain river takeout and picnic area about a mile to the parking lot near the Green River. The trailhead is signed just west of the boat takeout and is across the street from the parking lot.
Hike • The trail is a simple loop. It extends west, bobbing in and out of a wash and up a gentle slope to the high point about one mile from the trailhead. This is the junction with the adjacent 3.2-mile Sound of Silence loop trail. To stay on Desert Voices, continue south as the trail bends around a cliff and returns east, looping back to the wash and returning to the trailhead.
Digital map available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ReaKzSuxyYyr7vbQ9BAtrHHPnz0&usp=sharing.
Destination: Loop in desert
Hiking time • 2 hours
Round-trip miles • 2.3 miles
Elevation gain • 260 feet
Difficulty • Easy
Trail head restrooms • Yes
Dogs allowed • No
Bikes allowed • No
Fees • $20 per vehicle
— Erin Alberty
