Utah Hike of the Week: Desert Voices Trail — Dinosaur National Monument

This area is extremely hot in the summer, so try to go during the morning or evening hours and bring hats, sunscreen and plenty of water for each hiker. Desert wildflowers are abundant during spring months. I saw several birds and rodents, too.

Directions • From the park's west entrance, travel east on State Road 149 about 2.7 miles. Turn north and follow the road to the Split Mountain river takeout and picnic area about a mile to the parking lot near the Green River. The trailhead is signed just west of the boat takeout and is across the street from the parking lot.

Hike • The trail is a simple loop. It extends west, bobbing in and out of a wash and up a gentle slope to the high point about one mile from the trailhead. This is the junction with the adjacent 3.2-mile Sound of Silence loop trail. To stay on Desert Voices, continue south as the trail bends around a cliff and returns east, looping back to the wash and returning to the trailhead.

Digital map available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ReaKzSuxyYyr7vbQ9BAtrHHPnz0&usp=sharing.

Destination: Loop in desert

Hiking time • 2 hours

Round-trip miles • 2.3 miles

Elevation gain • 260 feet

Difficulty • Easy

Trail head restrooms • Yes

Dogs allowed • No

Bikes allowed • No

Fees • $20 per vehicle

— Erin Alberty