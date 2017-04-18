Explore the Rockies with new family friendly guide and a dog named Jake

Families who enjoy taking their dogs on hikes and camping trips might want to check out "Jake's Nature Guide: Rocky Mountains," a new kid-friendly book inspired by a curious Salt Lake City canine.

Author Mark Danenhauer and his family have spent years exploring the local natural world with their dog Jake, now 15.

Danenhauer and Jake will be at The King's English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. for a book signing event.

The author said the pocket guide, illustrated by Phyllis Danenhauer, explains the natural world and will help readers identify the most common plant and animal species found in the Rocky Mountain zone, with drawings of Jake helping readers learn fun nature facts.