Utah Hike of the Week: Overlooking State Street in Hurricane

Directions • The trailhead is in a cul-de-sac at the eastern edge of 1000 South in Hurricane. From State Street (also known as State Route 9), turn south onto 200 West for four-tenths of a mile. Then turn east onto 400 South, followed by a quick turn south again onto 180 West. Follow 180 West for six-tenths of a mile to 1000 South. The cul-de-sac and trailhead will be on your left.

The hike • This is a good hike to see Hurricane Valley and the southern Utah town of the same name. From the trailhead, follow the trail north. Soon you will see a tunnel leading to a wash. Go through the tunnel and into the wash only if there's no chance of flooding. Or you can hike a little farther north and go around the point of a canyon. Either way, you need to cross the wash and begin following the switchbacks up the cliff face. One spot near the ridge may require some scrambling. Once on the ridge, continue hiking north. When you can look to the west and see yourself looking down State Street, you're at the overlook. Destination: Overlooking State Street Roundtrip miles • 4 miles Elevation gain • 386 feet Difficulty • Easy Trailhead restrooms • No Dogs allowed • Yes Bikes allowed • Yes Fees • No