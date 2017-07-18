Quantcast
Outdoors and Travel

Wildflower Festival taking place this weekend in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago

Now that the last remnants of winter have left the Cottonwood Canyons, the mountains east of Salt Lake County are now decorated with thousands of colorful wildflowers.

The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation is celebrating that fact with its annual Wildflower Festival. The event takes place this weekend in Big Cottonwood Canyon before moving to Little Cottonwood on July 29 and 30.

The event includes easy to challenging hikes with naturalist guides. Some hikes involve riding chairlifts or a tram and have a more strict departure time to accommodate lift departures.

Other events include kids craft activities, live music and various resort discounts for food and lodging.

While the event is free, donations are accepted. There will also be T-shirts, posters and other items available for sale.

For a complete schedule, log on to cottonwoodcanyons.org.

— Tom Wharton

 

