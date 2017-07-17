Cougar hunt permits in Utah expected to see a slight increase

One of the more contentious fights over hunting in Utah comes when cougar permit numbers are set.

That could be the case again this year.

Division of Wildlife Resources biologists say the big cats are doing well in the state so they are recommending a slight increase in the number of permits for the upcoming season.

They are recommending an increase of 531 to 565 permits for the upcoming season. Biologists say that since not every permit holder takes a cougar, the number taken will likely be lower. Last season, for example, hunters killed 400 cougars.

Regional Advisory Council meetings begin July 25 and will also consider bobcat recommendations. To review the recommendations and see the times and locations for the RAC meetings, log on to www.wildlife.utah.gov/public_meetings.