See ospreys in action at Flaming Gorge event

While fishing in the Duck Creek area last week, I had a chance to watch ospreys fishing for their dinner. There were more than a few times when the birds were much better fishers than we were.

Those wanting a similar experience can join Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at an area next to the parking lot at the Flaming Gorge Dam visitor center.

Wildlife enthusiasts can see the birds fishing or perching on their huge nests during the free event. There will be spotting scopes and displays.

"The birds are super active this time of year, especially during the morning hours," said Tonya Kieffer, regional conservation outreach manager for the Division of Wildlife Resources. "In the afternoon, the temperature climbs, the wind starts to blow and the birds become less active."