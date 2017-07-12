Grab a passport and explore the revamped Energy Loop National Scenic Byway in central Utah

As travelers move along the byway, they can have their card stamped at the various stops. A volunteer at each stop will lead kids through a fun activity.

Those visiting at least seven signs and having their card stamped can take it to the nearest entry or exit station for a bag filled with freebies and discounts that can be used in Carbon, Emery and Sanpete counties.

"You don't need to be a kid to enjoy a drive along the Energy Loop and Huntington and Eccles Canyons National Scenic Byway," explained Rosann Fillmore, byway coordinator. "There is so much to do and see, you could spend the summer."

The byway corridor, she added, is a recreation hub, offering places for fishing, hiking, camping, ATV riding, picnicking and great scenery.

Located along Utah 31, 264 and 96, the byway received its original national designation 17 years ago. The new signs tell of the history of the corridor and the surrounding environment, and guide travelers to attractions.

The new signs have been placed on pedestals made of logs cut on the Manti-La Sal National Forest and private property owned by Skyline Mine.

The committee that developed the signs include members from Carbon, Emery and Sanpete counties, Rocky Mountain Power, the Skyline Mine, Utah Department of Transportation, Utah State Parks and Recreation, the Manti-La Sal National Forest and the town of Scofield.

Shari Yagodnik and Rebeca Field of Kimley Horn designed the signs. Numerous members of local communities contributed images and information.