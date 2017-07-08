Quantcast
Lagoon throws a 50th anniversary bash for updated Terroride

Tom Wharton
Riding Lagoon's Terroride, known to those of a certain age as the "spook alley," has been a rite of passage for several generations.

For youngsters, being old enough to enter the classic dark house with its goblins, skeletons and scenes of horror meant they were finally growing up. More than a few teenagers hoped to lure their significant other into the ride in hopes of getting a hug or kiss in the dark.

It's difficult to believe the classic ride, which was refurbished this year, is only 50 years old. That's because Terroride seems as if it has been part of Lagoon forever.

The park is celebrating the ride's anniversary Monday through Friday with special deals. Day passes have been discounted to $39.95 if purchased online at www.lagoonpark.com. The first 50 guests entering the park will receive a prize. And limited-edition Terroride T-shirts are available all week.

On Friday, July 14, at noon, there will be a Terroride celebration cake and goodies for all park guests.

Terroride is one of only eight of its type remaining across America that was designed by Bill Tracy, a famous dark house designer. Lagoon's Dracula's Castle is also a Tracy design.

The park worked to restore Tracy's wax and papier-mâché figures while working with feature film director Joseph Wartnercheney on a new story line. Utah Opera's scenic department worked to update the sets.

The story follows main character Louis von Black, seen throughout the redesigned ride. The park also brought back a restored historic mural painted by Tracy that once appeared at the entrance of the ride.

 

