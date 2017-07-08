Lagoon throws a 50th anniversary bash for updated Terroride

Riding Lagoon's Terroride, known to those of a certain age as the "spook alley," has been a rite of passage for several generations.

For youngsters, being old enough to enter the classic dark house with its goblins, skeletons and scenes of horror meant they were finally growing up. More than a few teenagers hoped to lure their significant other into the ride in hopes of getting a hug or kiss in the dark.

It's difficult to believe the classic ride, which was refurbished this year, is only 50 years old. That's because Terroride seems as if it has been part of Lagoon forever.