Utah wildlife officials bust myths and fears about bats

Bats are among nature's most interesting creatures. And also one of the more misunderstood.
The Division of Wildlife Resources is doing its best to educate Utahns on the value of state's 18 species of the flying mammal.
There is apparently plenty of interest.
Members of the public quickly gobbled up all 15 spots available for a July 18 event called Meet the Bats Night in the La Sal Mountains near Moab, one in an ongoing series of wildlife educational events offered by the DWR. The agency will next offer a chance to watch ospreys at Flaming Gorge on Saturday.
During the bat events, biologists catch the creatures using a fine mesh net over a pond during feeding times, then identify, measure and release the animals unharmed. Participants are able to see, photograph and learn about the interesting creatures.