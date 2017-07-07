Quantcast
Permit deadline nearing for Utah hunts on tundra swan, three other species

Tom Wharton
While hunting most upland game species in Utah requires only a combination or small-game license, four of the state's species require a permit.

And the deadline to apply for one of those permits is quickly approaching.

Permits are required to hunt tundra swan, sharp-tailed grouse, greater sage grouse and sandhill cranes. Applications for those four species must be in no later than 11 p.m. on July 20.

To apply, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov. For questions, call 800-221-0659 or contact a DWR office.

Permit results will be available by Aug. 7.

 

