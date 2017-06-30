Quantcast
Fire danger isn’t the only thing to consider in Utah mountains over July Fourth holiday

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
A combination of high fire danger in some areas along with higher-elevation trails and roads that are still wet and muddy have U.S. Forest Service officials urging visitors to be aware of conditions when they head to the mountains to celebrate the July Fourth weekend.

While not all forests are under fire restrictions, many are. Forest Service officials are urging those camping to review rules at https://www.utahfireinfo.gov/fire_restrictions/restrictions.html.

They remind forest visitors that possession and use of fireworks within national forest boundaries is prohibited by law at all times and strictly enforced.

According to agency spokesperson Kathy Jo Pollock, if you are recreating in an area not under fire restrictions, exercise caution with fire. Clear flammable vegetation and debris 5 feet away from the fire ring, have a full bucket of water close to the campfire, have a shovel on hand and available, have an adult present, and never light a campfire when it is windy, hot and dry.

On the other end of the spectrum, some higher-elevation trails and roads are still wet, muddy and covered in snow above 9,000 feet. Officials are asking off-highway vehicle users to ride only where permitted.

Most campgrounds, roads and trails are open and reservations can be made for a forest service campground by calling 877-444-6777. Campgrounds have first-come, first-served areas, but sites fill quickly for holiday weekends.

Here is a list of Forest Service offices in Utah if you need more information:

Ashley National Forest • 435-789-1181 or http://www.fs.usda.gov/ashley

Vernal Ranger District • 435-789-1181

Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area • 435-784-3445

Duchesne/Roosevelt Ranger Districts • 435-738-2482

Dixie National Forest • 435-865-3700 or http://www.fs.usda.gov/dixie

Pine Valley Ranger District • 435-688-3246

Cedar City Ranger District • 435-865-3700

Powell Ranger District • 435-676-9300

Escalante Ranger District • 435-826-5400

Fishlake National Forest • 435-896-9233 or

Beaver Ranger District • 435-438-2436

