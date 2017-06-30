Fire danger isn’t the only thing to consider in Utah mountains over July Fourth holiday

A combination of high fire danger in some areas along with higher-elevation trails and roads that are still wet and muddy have U.S. Forest Service officials urging visitors to be aware of conditions when they head to the mountains to celebrate the July Fourth weekend.

While not all forests are under fire restrictions, many are. Forest Service officials are urging those camping to review rules at https://www.utahfireinfo.gov/fire_restrictions/restrictions.html.

They remind forest visitors that possession and use of fireworks within national forest boundaries is prohibited by law at all times and strictly enforced.

According to agency spokesperson Kathy Jo Pollock, if you are recreating in an area not under fire restrictions, exercise caution with fire. Clear flammable vegetation and debris 5 feet away from the fire ring, have a full bucket of water close to the campfire, have a shovel on hand and available, have an adult present, and never light a campfire when it is windy, hot and dry.