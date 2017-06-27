Camping in Utah over the July Fourth holiday? Here’s what you need to know about fire restrictions

Before building a fire when camping over the July Fourth weekend, know that there are restrictions in many parts of the state.

Add Arches and Canyonlands National Parks and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monuments to that list.

According to the National Park Service, fires at those areas will be permitted only in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Open fires are prohibited in backcountry campsites at all times. Petroleum-fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in designated backcountry campsites, as well as in developed campgrounds and picnic areas.

Smoking is only allowed within enclosed vehicles, at parking lots or developed areas that are cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in diameter.