Outdoors and Travel

Camping in Utah over the July Fourth holiday? Here’s what you need to know about fire restrictions

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 55 minutes ago

Before building a fire when camping over the July Fourth weekend, know that there are restrictions in many parts of the state.

Add Arches and Canyonlands National Parks and Natural Bridges and Hovenweep National Monuments to that list.

According to the National Park Service, fires at those areas will be permitted only in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic areas. Open fires are prohibited in backcountry campsites at all times. Petroleum-fueled stoves and grills will still be permitted in designated backcountry campsites, as well as in developed campgrounds and picnic areas.

Smoking is only allowed within enclosed vehicles, at parking lots or developed areas that are cleared of all flammable materials for at least 3 feet in diameter.

The one exception is in river corridors, where there are no designated campsites. There, river runners are still encouraged to use petroleum-fueled stoves to cook. But charcoal fires will be allowed in the river corridors if completely contained within a metal fire pan.

Fireworks are prohibited at all times in these national parks as well as on all public lands in the state.

At Zion National Park's Watchman and South campgrounds, all campfires and charcoal fires are prohibited.

For details on where restrictions are in place, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov .

 

