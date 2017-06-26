Your guide to fishing over the July Fourth holiday weekend in Utah

As the July Fourth weekend approaches, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is gearing up for one of the busiest summer fishing seasons.

Officials are telling anglers that streams and rivers are finally over a big runoff period and most should be in good fishable shape for the holiday.

They are also recommending going into high country where the snow is finally subsiding and mountain lakes will produce some good angling where the weather is cooler.

DWR sport fisheries coordinator Randy Oplinger also said that bluegill fishing is good this time of year, especially at the Mantua, Little Montes and Sand Hollow reservoirs.