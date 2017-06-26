Quantcast
Your guide to fishing over the July Fourth holiday weekend in Utah

Tom Wharton
First Published
As the July Fourth weekend approaches, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is gearing up for one of the busiest summer fishing seasons.

Officials are telling anglers that streams and rivers are finally over a big runoff period and most should be in good fishable shape for the holiday.

They are also recommending going into high country where the snow is finally subsiding and mountain lakes will produce some good angling where the weather is cooler.

DWR sport fisheries coordinator Randy Oplinger also said that bluegill fishing is good this time of year, especially at the Mantua, Little Montes and Sand Hollow reservoirs.

To find bluegills in shallow water, Oplinger recommends that anglers look for areas with shallow brush and aquatic vegetation. Once an angler finds a spot such as that, thread a worm on a size 8 or size 10 long shank hook, crimp one or two split shot sinkers about 12 inches above the hook, and then attach a bobber about 12 to 18 inches above the split shot. Cast the worm out, and then watch the bobber closely. If it begins to bob, move sideways or go under the water, set the hook.

Bluegill can also easily be caught using a fly or small jig.

Also worth checking out: high mountain lakes in the Uintas; reservoirs at Currant Creek, East Park, Long Park and Barkers; Electric and Spirit lakes; Duck Creek Pond; and lakes on the Beaver , Monroe and Boulder mountains.

Many will be planted with catchable rainbows. For information on Boulder Mountain fishing, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/pdf/b-mtn.pdf for a free brochure.

For the latest fishing reports, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/hotspots.

 

