Catch the Olympic spirit on Sunday in Park City

The Utah Olympic Park in Park City will be hosting an afternoon of Olympic-themed activities Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event includes appearances by local Olympians, music, food and free activities, including bounce houses, face painting, Olympic-themed crafts and interactive adaptive sport demonstrations from the National Abilities Center.

An athlete autograph meet-and-greet area will be available from noon to 1 p.m.

The first Flying Ace Allstar show of the season is also scheduled. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for youth ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at utaholympiclegacy.org.

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation's Olympic Day celebration is one of more than 2,000 events taking place nationwide during the month of June. They are designed to engage youth and promote the ideals of the Olympic movement, feature athlete appearances, family-friendly activities and interactive learning experiences.