Outdoors and Travel

Weber County celebrates newly connected trail system with festival

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago

Weber County will celebrate the first annual Bank of Utah TrailFest on Saturday, June 24, to encourage hiking or bicycling on its Centennial Trail.

After the biking and hiking, there will be a free party with food and music.

The main event runs 8 a.m. until noon. There are a wide variety of trail activities along various segments of the newly connected Centennial Trail. The festival and expo will follow at the Ogden Amphitheater from noon to 3 p.m., with vendors, food, family-oriented activities and a free concert by Nashville artists Crimson Calamity. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.

The trail is designated as the loop formed by the Bonneville Shoreline, Ogden River Parkway and Weber River Parkway trail. It spans 27 miles while passing through the Weber County communities of Ogden, South Ogden, Uintah, Riverdale, West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville.

A TrailFest Passport can be picked up at many of the hosted trail segments. Participants can get it stamped at segments along the way. They can bring the passports to the Trailfest Expo and Festival for a chance to win prizes.

For more information, visit www.weberpathways.org or call 801-393-2304.

 

