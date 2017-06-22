Weber County celebrates newly connected trail system with festival

Weber County will celebrate the first annual Bank of Utah TrailFest on Saturday, June 24, to encourage hiking or bicycling on its Centennial Trail.

After the biking and hiking, there will be a free party with food and music.

The main event runs 8 a.m. until noon. There are a wide variety of trail activities along various segments of the newly connected Centennial Trail. The festival and expo will follow at the Ogden Amphitheater from noon to 3 p.m., with vendors, food, family-oriented activities and a free concert by Nashville artists Crimson Calamity. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.