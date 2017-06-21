Quantcast
Home » Blogs » Fishing
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Blogs » Fishing
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
blog-photo

Outdoors and Travel

Here’s an idea for keeping cool in Kearns

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

The hot temperatures that marked the start of summer in the Salt Lake Valley mean that many residents are looking to cool off.

That might mean ice skating at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns or enjoying a few hours of swimming and diving in the adjacent Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center outdoor and indoor pool complex. The pools include a kids area, some of the tallest diving boards in the state and a water slide.

Public skating at the oval is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

On Friday nights, the Sing in the Park Pavilion located northwest of the oval offers a free outdoor summer movie series. Gates open at 8 p.m. with movies starting at sundown.

On Wednesday evenings, food trucks from around the valley will gather at the Kearns fitness center's south parking lot.

For information on these and other activities, call 801-968-6825 or visit http://utaholympiclegacy.org.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()