Here’s an idea for keeping cool in Kearns

The hot temperatures that marked the start of summer in the Salt Lake Valley mean that many residents are looking to cool off.

That might mean ice skating at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns or enjoying a few hours of swimming and diving in the adjacent Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center outdoor and indoor pool complex. The pools include a kids area, some of the tallest diving boards in the state and a water slide.

Public skating at the oval is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.