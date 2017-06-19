Tips for dealing with extreme heat and preparing for summer hiking

With the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in southern Utah that could exceed 110 degrees this week, now would be a good time to warn outdoor enthusiasts about dealing with extreme heat.

The weather service offers the following tips:

1. Drink plenty of water

2. Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

3. Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun during the warmest part of the day.

4. Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

5. Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day.

6. Check on family, friends and neighbors.