Tips for dealing with extreme heat and preparing for summer hiking

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
With the National Weather Service predicting temperatures in southern Utah that could exceed 110 degrees this week, now would be a good time to warn outdoor enthusiasts about dealing with extreme heat.

The weather service offers the following tips:

1. Drink plenty of water

2. Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

3. Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun during the warmest part of the day.

4. Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

5. Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day.

6. Check on family, friends and neighbors.

Grand Canyon National Park also provided this list of 10 summer hiking essentials:

1. Water, including plain and some with electrolyte replacement.

2. Food, especially salty foods. Eat twice as much as normal.

3. First-aid kid that includes band-aids, ace wrap, antiseptic, moleskin.

4. A good map of where you are hiking.

5. Pack to carry the essentials.

6. A flashlight — with extra batteries — allows you to hike out during the cool of the evening.

7. Spray bottle. Fill with water for your own personal air conditioning center.

8. Hat and sunscreen to keep sun off you and protect your skin.

9. Whistle and a signal mirror for emergency use.

