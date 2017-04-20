Array of outdoor, environmental groups will join Salt Lake City March for Science

A number of Utah outdoor organizations and environmental groups will be joining the March for Science on Saturday.

The Earth Day event will begin at 3 p.m. at City Creek Park, with marchers moving on to the state Capitol.

According to Great Salt Lake Audubon, the March for Science champions publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.

Speakers include University of Utah professor of biochemistry Claudio Villanueva; mountaineer Caroline Gleich; Nobel Prize winner Mario Capecchi; Utah rancher Heidi Redd; BYU environmental law professor Brigham Daniels; STEM Action Center Executive Director Tami Goetz, and Executive Director of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment Denni Cawley,