Outdoors and Travel

Array of outdoor, environmental groups will join Salt Lake City March for Science

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A number of Utah outdoor organizations and environmental groups will be joining the March for Science on Saturday.

The Earth Day event will begin at 3 p.m. at City Creek Park, with marchers moving on to the state Capitol.

According to Great Salt Lake Audubon, the March for Science champions publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.

Speakers include University of Utah professor of biochemistry Claudio Villanueva; mountaineer Caroline Gleich; Nobel Prize winner Mario Capecchi; Utah rancher Heidi Redd; BYU environmental law professor Brigham Daniels; STEM Action Center Executive Director Tami Goetz, and Executive Director of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment Denni Cawley,

Sponsors include the Nature Conservancy, Westminster College, the University of Utah, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, the Great Salt Lake Institute, University of Utah College of Mines, Alliance for a Better Utah, Northern Utah Academy of Math, Engineering and Science, the University of Utah College of Science, The Leonardo, Moore Good Ideas, Life Science Editors, the Neuroscience Initiative, Utah Avalanche Center, International Dark-Sky Association, Entrepreneurial Faculty Scholars, Wild Utah Project, Sacnas, Pandos, Tracy Aviary, LabLaunch, Utah Women Unite, Scientific Computing Imaging Institute and Society for Neuroscience.

"We want to remind the world that scientists are people," said Tiffany Rivera, Salt Lake City March co-organizer. "They live in our neighborhoods, coach our kids' soccer teams, volunteer in our libraries, cheer for local football teams, sing in our church choirs, and recreate in our beautiful outdoors."

Organizers say the non-partisan, volunteer-organized marches set nationwide are designed to highlight the benefit of science within society, and to encourage legislators to use evidence-based science in the policy-making process.

For details, visit www.marchforscienceslc.com.

 

