Outdoors and Travel

Experts share tips at Salt Lake seminar for catching hard-fighting tiger muskies

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
Tiger muskies are the largest cool-water fish in Utah and, at times, one of the most difficult to catch.

That's why the Division of Wildlife Resources is holding a free seminar Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources' Salt Lake City office at 1596 W. North Temple.

Members of the newest chapter of Muskies, Inc. — Mountain West Muskie — will present the seminar. Kent Sorenson, regional habits biologist for the DWR — is a member and will be a presenter.

Pre-registration to learn how to catch the hard-fighting fish is required. To do so, visit www.bit.ly/muskie2017.

"It's a challenge to gear up and pit yourself against a predator that isn't very predictable and is challenging to land, once you've hooked him," said Sorenson, who grew up in Minnesota fishing for muskie. "They beat me a lot, but when I beat them, it feels oh so good."

Anglers attending the seminar will learn about required fishing equipment; how to reel in a tiger muskie without losing it; proper netting, gill plate grab and steps for releasing; and tactics for spring, summer and fall fishing.

 

