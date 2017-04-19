Experts share tips at Salt Lake seminar for catching hard-fighting tiger muskies

Tiger muskies are the largest cool-water fish in Utah and, at times, one of the most difficult to catch.

That's why the Division of Wildlife Resources is holding a free seminar Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Department of Natural Resources' Salt Lake City office at 1596 W. North Temple.

Members of the newest chapter of Muskies, Inc. — Mountain West Muskie — will present the seminar. Kent Sorenson, regional habits biologist for the DWR — is a member and will be a presenter.

Pre-registration to learn how to catch the hard-fighting fish is required. To do so, visit www.bit.ly/muskie2017.