Celebrate Earth Day by fishing for garbage on the Provo River

Looking to do something for the environment on Earth Day on Saturday? How about cleaning things up?

Brighton Anglers is sponsoring the third annual Provo River Clean Up and barbecue Saturday for all ages.

Meet at Vivian Park in the middle of Provo Canyon at 9 a.m. for assignments. The event will run until 3 p.m. with a free barbecue for supporters starting at noon.

Attendees are requested to safely collect trash along the Provo River and deliver it to Vivian Park. In exchange for their garbage, they will be given one voucher for a free lunch between noon and 2 p.m. and a prize drawing for a 2:30 p.m. drawing.