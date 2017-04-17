Quantcast
Celebrate Earth Day by fishing for garbage on the Provo River

Tom Wharton
Looking to do something for the environment on Earth Day on Saturday? How about cleaning things up?

Brighton Anglers is sponsoring the third annual Provo River Clean Up and barbecue Saturday for all ages.

Meet at Vivian Park in the middle of Provo Canyon at 9 a.m. for assignments. The event will run until 3 p.m. with a free barbecue for supporters starting at noon.

Attendees are requested to safely collect trash along the Provo River and deliver it to Vivian Park. In exchange for their garbage, they will be given one voucher for a free lunch between noon and 2 p.m. and a prize drawing for a 2:30 p.m. drawing.

"We are very excited to host this event again on the Provo River," said Luke Huddleston, co-founder of Brighton Anglers. "Many anglers, kayakers and outdoor enthusiasts use the Provo for recreation and this is our way of giving back to such a great outdoor resource."

Sponsors include the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, local fly shops, apparel manufacturers and local businesses. Prizes range from sunglasses to a one-day guided fly-fishing package from Zermott Resort and Rocky Mountain Outfitters.

To learn more about the event, visit www.fishforgarbage.com or go to the Brighton Anglers' Instagram page at @fishforgarbage.

 

