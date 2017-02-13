RV Show heralds new outdoor season

Sandy — Can spring be far behind?

The 52nd annual Utah Sportsmen, Vacation and RV Show opens its four-day run Thursday at the South Town Expo Center.

While the emphasis is on recreation vehicles, the show also offers a chance to see outdoor toys such as ATVs or meet with vacation representatives from around the Intermountain area for tips on where to enjoy a vacation.

Show hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors or military and kids 12 and under free.