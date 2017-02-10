Going to California? Get a free visitors guide

It's no secret that California might be the number one vacation destination for Utah families.

Attractions such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, Legoland, the beaches, San Francisco, Yosemite and others too numerous to mention are hard to resist any time of the year.

That's why Utahns who travel to California might want to pick up the 2017 California Visitors Guide, which is now available. The official state guide offers more than 600 travel tips, local insights and nice photography.

"With so much to explore in California, from icons like The Golden Gate Bridge and the Hollywood Sign to hidden gems all across the state, the California Visitor's Guide helps travelers plan their perfect trip," said Caroline Beteta, Visit California president & CEO. "Filled with beautiful California imagery and enticing original content, readers won't be able to put it down until they come to experience the state firsthand."