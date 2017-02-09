DWR instigates statewide antler ban

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources director Greg Sheehan has signed an emergency order prohibiting the gathering of shed deer, elk or moose antlers in Utah until April 1.

Biologists say the reason for the closure is to help big game animals survive the heavier-than-normal winter snows with as little stress as possible.

"Although winter conditions are generally less severe in the southern portions of the state, snowpack is still above average and deer and elk are stressed," said Sheehan.

He said that closing shed antler gathering statewide will eliminate a major source of human-caused disturbance to deer and elk during the periods they are most exposed and vulnerable.