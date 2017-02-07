Optimism high as annual boat show gets set to open

With snowpack way above average, the chances of Utah's reservoirs and lakes being full this summer look good. And that means there could be some of the decade's best boating available.

That piece of optimism should keep boat salespeople busy this week as the annual Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo opens for a four-day run Thursday through Sunday at Sandy's South Town Exposition Center.

The show this week followed by the travel and recreation vehicle expo the next week mark the coming of spring and summer and the busy outdoor season in Utah.

Little changes in these shows from year to year. The big draw is the chance for consumers to do some comparison shopping with most boat dealers on hand showing off their latest and greatest models.