Celebrate bald eagles this Saturday

The closest event to Salt Lake Valley residents will be held at the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management area at 1325 W. Glovers Lane west of Farmington. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bear River Bird Refuge west of Brigham City will hold an eagle viewing event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A live eagle will be at the visitor center from 11:15 a.m. until noon. The event also includes crafts, tours, films and exhibits.

The Salt Creek WaterFowl Management Area located about 10 miles northwest of Corinne will have viewing available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Compton's Knoll.

The Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery located in the Sanpete County town just east of Nephi, will have a viewing event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Once visitors reach the hatchery, they will be given a map that highlights the best areas in the valley to view eagles. Free hatchery tours will also be available.

In northeastern Utah, an event will be held at Split Mountain on the Green River north of Jensen and just b slow the Dinosaur Quarry in Dinosaur National Monument from 9 a.m. until noon. In past years, visitors to this site have seen bald and golden eagles hunting and feeding, as well as prairie falcons, hawks, mule deer, river otters, pheasants, turkeys, sandhill cranes, porcupines, mergansers and Canada geese.

Southern Utah's viewing site will be at Rush Lake Ranch, located on State Road 130, about 12 miles north of Cedar City. Viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.