Snow Canyon hiking challenge marks 60th anniversary

Utah State Parks are celebrating their 60th anniversary and individual units are starting to schedule special events to honor the occasion.

Snow Canyon, for example, recently announced the launch of a 60 miles for 60 years challenge.

The event has started and runs through November 11. In order to complete the challenge, visitors can hike any combination of designated trails in Snow Canyon State Park to reach the 60-mile goal.

"Snow Canyon has more than 38-miles of amazing trails," Snow Canyon State Park Manager Kristen Comella said. "Visitors can earn their miles and learn about the canyon on the 1.5-mile Hidden Pinyon nature trail, enjoy soaring vistas from the 9-mile Gila Trail, or even rack up miles while participating in one of the many ranger-guided hikes offered throughout the year."