Home » Blogs » Fishing
blog-photo

Outdoors and Travel

Snow Canyon hiking challenge marks 60th anniversary

Tom Wharton
First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Utah State Parks are celebrating their 60th anniversary and individual units are starting to schedule special events to honor the occasion.

Snow Canyon, for example, recently announced the launch of a 60 miles for 60 years challenge.

The event has started and runs through November 11. In order to complete the challenge, visitors can hike any combination of designated trails in Snow Canyon State Park to reach the 60-mile goal.

"Snow Canyon has more than 38-miles of amazing trails," Snow Canyon State Park Manager Kristen Comella said. "Visitors can earn their miles and learn about the canyon on the 1.5-mile Hidden Pinyon nature trail, enjoy soaring vistas from the 9-mile Gila Trail, or even rack up miles while participating in one of the many ranger-guided hikes offered throughout the year."

In order to track miles during the course of the year, visitors can get a mileage log at park headquarters or download a copy at stateparks.utah.gov/parks/snow-canyon/. Once 60 miles in reached, visitors can bring their log to park headquarters where they will receive a comparative pin and have their photo taken and added to the park's 60 Miles for 60 Years Wall of Fame.

This sounds like a fun challenge. Having done extensive hiking in Snow Canyon, anything to encourage folks to see this beautiful park near St. George.

wharton@sltrib.com

Twitter @tribtomwharton

 

