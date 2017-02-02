Celebrate Utah Olympic anniversary this week

The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation will be hosting public celebrations commemorating the 15th anniversary of the 2002 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Saturday.

One celebration will be held at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center during the USANA FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships, where 2002 Games officials Mitt Romney and Fraser Bullock will appear.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a community event where the first 500 attendees can pick up a voucher valued at $20.02 to be used at Utah's three Olympic centers.

The VISA FIS Freestyle World Cup, Aerials and Moguls take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Deer Valley Resort.