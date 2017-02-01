Want to serve on a wildlife board? Here’s how

Volunteers who labor on Utah's five Regional Advisory Councils and Utah Wildlife Board help set policy, rules, regulations, permit numbers and bag limits that govern hunting and fishing in Utah.
Spots will soon be opening up on Utah's five regional councils with two openings on the Utah wildlife board.
The regional groups, or RACs, hold about six evening meetings a year that usually last between three and five hours. They consist of hunters, anglers and trappers; those who do not hunt or fish but have an interest in wildlife; ranchers and farmers; locally-elected public officials; federal land management agencies, and the public at-large.