Want to serve on a wildlife board? Here’s how

To fill a vacancy, you must live in the region of the state your represent. No later than March 15, you need to have a conservation or wildlife enthusiasts group to nominate you to fill the vacancy. Nominating groups and organizations must submit their nominations by 5 p.m. on March 15.

To get a RAC nomination form, log on to www.wildlife.utah.gov/board-rac.html, or go to any DWR office in Utah.

Applications for the two members of the wildlife board, which are appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert, will be accepted beginning September 15.

At least one person must be from southeastern Utah to take Mike King's position. And John Bair's vacant position can be filled by anyone who lives outside of southern Utah.

Not more than two people can serve from a single DWR region.

To serve on the board, you need to have a strong interest in wildlife and its management.

Applications must be submitted by March 15. They will go to the 11-member Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee, which reviews the applications and selects candidates to interview before forwarding the recommendations to the governor.

Applications can be made to www.wildlife.utah.gov/board-rac.html.

There are also two openings to service on the nominating committee.