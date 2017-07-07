The Cricket’s Daily 3: ‘RattyGann’? ‘Natatouille’?

Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:

• Congratulations and best wishes to comedian/actor Patton Oswalt and actor Meredith Salenger, who announced their engagement on social media. Their celebrity combined nickname is either "RattyGann" or "Natatouille." [Los Angeles Times]

• BBC and PBS are co-producing a mini-series of Louisa May Alcott's classic "Little Women," and the casting so far is intriguing: Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) will play Jo; Emily Watson will play Marmee; Angela Lansbury will play Aunt March; and Michael Gambon will play the rich Mr. Laurence. [The Huffington Post]