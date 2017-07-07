The Cricket’s Daily 3: ‘RattyGann’? ‘Natatouille’?

This image taken from video on June 20, 2017 shows Meredith Salenger, left, and Patton Oswalt at the premiere of AMC's "The Preacher," in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (AP Photo/Jeff Turner)
This image taken from video on June 20, 2017 shows Meredith Salenger, left, and Patton Oswalt at the premiere of AMC's "The Preacher," in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (AP Photo/Jeff Turner)
Here's what's being talked about in pop culture:
• Congratulations and best wishes to comedian/actor Patton Oswalt and actor Meredith Salenger, who announced their engagement on social media. Their celebrity combined nickname is either "RattyGann" or "Natatouille." [Los Angeles Times]
• BBC and PBS are co-producing a mini-series of Louisa May Alcott's classic "Little Women," and the casting so far is intriguing: Maya Thurman-Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) will play Jo; Emily Watson will play Marmee; Angela Lansbury will play Aunt March; and Michael Gambon will play the rich Mr. Laurence. [The Huffington Post]